Jamaican family shocked as slain JP implicated in visa and passport scam

(Jamaica Star) Mark Brown, the older brother of slain Justice of the Peace (JP) Kevin Brown, said his family is in shock after police reports that their relative may have been involved in a visa and passport racket.

It was reported on Tuesday that Superintendent Wayne Cameron, head of the St Andrew South police, said that 50 passports were found in Brown’s possession.

Brown, 44, a member of the People’s National Party’s Patriots group, and the east Kingston constituency executive, was killed on December 11 along Chesterfield Drive.

“He was a very private person so I would not know about whatever case they have against him. My brother was a really quiet guy and was always a reserved person, but he was well loved,” said Mark.

He said that he believed that his brother was trying to assist persons rather than swindling cash from them.

“I am not here to condemn or condone and I am not being judge or juror or anything. But if you should talk to the average person about Kevin, they will tell you that he is really a community person and wanted to see those around him better,” he said.

Brown, who hailed from Franklyn Town, was reportedly one of the major organisers of a peace march in 2014 that helped to stem bloodshed in the area.

Like everyone else who knew him, Mark said he was overcome with grief upon learning about his brother’s demise.

JUST HELPING

“I was really shocked. Everyone was shocked and then all of a sudden you began to hear whispers about him being involved in racketeering and that again came as a surprise, because I do not know of him being involved in anything like that. I am sure if one should talk to anyone from the community of Dunkirk they will say that he was just helping and not trying to scam anyone,” he said.

According to Mark, an autopsy report revealed that his brother died from a bullet that pierced his chest.

“The bullet entered from the back and exited through his chest. Based on reports, he was abducted and he ran out of the vehicle and was crying out for help and then he was shot. I think he tried everything to save his own life but it just never work. His son is not even coping well … this is really sad,” Mark said.