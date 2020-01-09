Dramatic and progressive year for football

May

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF], in collaboration with Government of Guyana through the Department of Tourism and the Tourism Hospitality Association of Guyana [THAG], officially launched the FIFA Conference on Development at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston.

Sportswear manufacturer Capelli Sports will supply the Golden Jaguars for their maiden campaign in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup from June 15th-July 17th. The kit was unveiled at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown following the opening of the FIFA Conference on Development.

Defending champion Fruta Conquerors successfully retained the GFF Elite League Championship, as third-placed Guyana Defence Force [GDF] went down 0-1 to Buxton United on the 4th at the National Training Centre, Providence. Needing a win to keep their hopes alive of overtaking the undefeated Tucville outfit, the army unit stumbled to an unlikely result, as Shemar Fraser etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 71st minute via a penalty kick. History was subsequently created as defending the GFF Elite League champion Conquerors secured an unprecedented perfect season, defeating former titleholder the Guyana Defence Force [GDF] 2-1 in their final match.