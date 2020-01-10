President wants economy that takes Guyana beyond oil and gas

With public expectations now firmly fixed on oil and gas to rescue the Guyana economy from its protracted condition of poverty and underdevelopment, President David Granger cautioned attendees at the country’s First Youth Empowerment Summit recently to equip themselves with the skills and knowledge to help advance Guyana’s development beyond the lifespan of the country’s petroleum sector.

“All around the world people are moving away from petroleum and you had better learn that lesson, that petroleum, whatever bonanza, whatever profits, whatever revenues we get, will not last forever. So, we have to put in place the type of development that would take us beyond petroleum. That is why I deliberately chose a ‘Decade of Development’, not a year of development [but] a decade because by 2030 this country must be must more developed than it is at present,” the President said.