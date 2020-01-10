Rosalyn Neblett and Team are ready to Clean 4 You

With an eye, she says, to the opportunities that are beginning to open up in Guyana, Rosalyn Neblett has established Clean 4 You, advertised on her calling card as a Professional Cleaning Service and says that she is prepared to work her hardest to put her days as an employee behind her.

It has been a month now since the amiable 38 year-old wife and mother has embarked on providing cleaning and janitorial services for private homes and while she concedes that the job can be demanding and that she is only now “learning the business,” she believes that her energy coupled with the support of her considerably smaller 36 year-old sister, Rhonda, will take them where they want to go.

The range of services being offered by Clean 4 You is wide-ranging, spanning the gamut of domestic chores. Located at 22 Middle Street, Pouderoyen, office address (telephone number 615-4105), Clean 4 You, Rosalyn says, is prepared to travel reasonable distances, reaching George-town, the East Coast and the East Bank, among other places, to get jobs done.