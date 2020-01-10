Strong private sector role in ‘Decade of Development’ blueprint

The APNU+AFC coalition administration’s strategy for the rolling out of a Decade of Development, beginning this year, envisages significant inputs from the private sector, not least the manufacturing, ICT and telecommunications sectors, President David Granger says.

In his 2020 New Year’s address, President Granger, who is seeking a second term in office at the March 2 General Elections, articulated the four pillars of his administration’s Decade of Development strategy, the elements of which envisage a collaborative approach to the realisation of specific goals working in tandem with the private sector.

With the country’s economic fortunes seemingly likely to improve significantly in the light of the discovery and subsequent exploitation of the country’s oil resources, the President, on New Year’s Day, outlined what he said was a ten-year plan “to accelerate Guyana’s transformation into a ‘green state’, a ‘digital state’, a ‘petroleum state’, and an ‘education nation’”.