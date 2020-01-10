UN Security Council, CARICOM gravely concerned at situation in Haiti

In separate statements, the United Nations Security Council and CARICOM yesterday expressed deep concern at deteriorating conditions in Haiti and urged dialogue among stakeholders.

In its statement underlining growing international concern about the situation in Haiti which has been wracked by unrest for months, the members of the Security Council voiced concern regarding the ongoing political impasse.

“They reiterated the immediate necessity for Haiti’s stakeholders to engage in an inclusive and open dialogue to form a government that responds to the needs of the Haitian people without further delay”, the statement said.