2019: A year of significant challenges for democracy and the rule of law

Last year will certainly go down as one of the most challenging years for democracy and the rule of law in Guyana. On 21 December 2018, 33 MPs voted in favour of a motion of no confidence in the Government. As a consequence, the Speaker of the National Assembly ruled that the vote was carried since 33 MPs represent a majority in the 65-member Assembly. The Government initially accepted the ruling which meant that national and regional elections were to have taken place by 21 March 2019 or such later date as approved by the Assembly by two-thirds of its membership. However, disagreement soon surfaced as to whether the vote was carried, some arguing that the required number should be 34 and not 33. The Government bought the argument and requested the Speaker to review his ruling. What followed was a long and extended court battle to resolve the matter.

Today’s article highlights the significant events that took place in 2019 relative to the no confidence vote as well as other related matters. It has been compiled, as a form of consolidation, from the series of articles we had carried during the course of the year on the subject.