Nigel Hinds quits as PM candidate over dual citizenship -says medical condition developed after launch of Change Guyana

Change Guyana Prime Ministerial candidate Nigel Hinds yesterday withdrew from the ticket citing his dual citizenship and a likely medical condition he learnt of in November last year.

Hinds issued the statement after social media reports about his name not being on his party’s Nomination Day list on Friday.

Contacted yesterday by Stabroek News, Hinds confirmed that he was a dual citizen and he later issued a statement to the public. He told this newspaper that he had begun the process to relinquish his US citizenship but had not followed through because of the medical condition that developed.