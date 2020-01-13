Sod turned for monument to arrival of Chinese

The Government in collaboration with the Chinese Association of Guyana yesterday celebrated the 167th anniversary of the arrival of Chinese in Guyana with the turning of the sod for a monument to be erected at Windsor Forest, Region Three.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo during his remarks noted the numerous contributions made by the Chinese indentured labourers and their descendants to the country’s development.

“Today is a very historic day when we observe the 167th anniversary of the arrival of the first batch of Chinese to Guyana. You may be small in numbers but you are significant in Guyana for your contribution to the economy, business, music, sports, law and in politics”, Nagamootoo said.