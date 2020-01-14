Constitutional office holders get salary increases

All holders of constitutional offices, including judges and members of commissions such at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), are being given salary increases in line with those which were granted to public servants.

According to an Order published yesterday in the Official Gazette but dated December 3rd, 2019, the schedule of the Constitutional Offices (Remuneration of Holders) Act is amended to that as of January 1, 2019 and the new minimum wage of $70,000 will apply to those officers who received $64,220 or less. Additionally, those previously receiving more than $64,000 but less than $100,000 will receive a 9% salary increase, while those earning between $100,000 and $1 million will receive an 8.5% increase.

Finally, according to the Order, those earning more than $1 million will receive a 3% increase. This aspect of the increase was not included in the public announcement of the increases made by Presi-dent David Granger on November 13th, 2019.