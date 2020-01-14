Mark Phillips promises Berbice safer communities

Declaring that crime is out of control, PPP/C Prime Ministerial Candidate Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips on Sunday promised Berbicians improved security if his party is elected at the upcoming general elections.

In his maiden address to party supporters in Berbice, where a rally was held at Albion, Phillips said that if elected a PPP/C government would implement anti-crime measures to make communities safer.

“People of Berbice, you deserve to enjoy a peaceful night’s rest and enjoy the fruits of your labour. The criminal situation is out of control and the PPP/C has heard your cries for safety,” he declared, while adding that there have been too many armed and violent crimes. “So we will equip and improve the operation readiness of the Guyana Police Force and we will work to improve the effectiveness of your community policing groups,” he added.