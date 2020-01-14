Planned iPhone sale ends in robbery

Two men were refused bail yesterday by acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus after they were charged with robbing a man who had planned to sell one of them an iPhone.

Jose Bristol, 27, a phone technician of Barr Street, Kitty, and Jamal Braithwaite, 24, of Cummings Park, were brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday and charged with robbery with violence.

It is alleged that on December 29th, 2019, at Campbell Avenue, Georgetown, they robbed Michael Cox of a motorcycle, valued $435,000, an iPhone XS Max, valued $255,000, and $9,500 cash. It was also stated that sometime before, after or during the robbery, they used personal violence on Michael Cox.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor Tracymay Gittens told the court that there was a third party involved in the robbery who was also due to be charged. The prosecutor told the court that on the day in question, Bristol had been in contact with Cox. They had set up a meeting to have a phone sold. While Cox waited at OMG! for the meeting, two men approached him and robbed him. They threw him off the motorcycle and one of the men went into his pocket and took his money and the phone.

The two accused were remanded to prison until February 3rd, 2020.