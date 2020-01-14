Lady Jaguars to play in CONCACAF women’s c/ships second round

Following the awarding of the rights of the FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup to Costa Rica and Panama, the Lady Jaguars and Saint Kitts and Nevis have been selected to compete in the second round of the CONCACAF women’s tournament in the Dominican Republic from February 22nd-March 8th.

This is, according to a press release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

As hosts of the FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup, Panama and Costa Rica will not compete in the CONCACAF women’s tournament thus paving the way for Guyana and Saint Kitts and Nevis, who were the group-A and group-B qualifying tournament winners respectively to play in the second round.