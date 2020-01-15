President not a beneficiary of salary increases for constitutional offices – Jordan

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan has clarified that President David Granger will not receive the recently gazetted salary increases for holders of Constitutional Offices.

According to an Order published Monday in the Official Gazette but dated December 3rd, 2019, the schedule of the Constitutional Offices (Remuneration of Holders) Act is amended as of January 1, 2019 to reflect the salary increases granted to members of the Public Service.

The new minimum wage of $70,000 will apply to those officers who received $64,220 or less, those previously receiving more than $64,000 but less than $100,000 will receive a 9% salary increase, while those earning between $100,000 and $1 million will receive an 8.5% increase.