Crane mother of three murdered

A Crane, West Coast Demerara mother of three died yesterday after being brutally stabbed, allegedly by her husband, who subsequently ingested poison and is currently hospitalised.

Dead is Bibi Zameena Ally also known as ‘Annette’, 34, of Lot 15 Old Road, Crane. The woman was allegedly attacked by her husband Natram Lall, who reportedly stabbed her eight times with a weapon said to be a knife from the kitchen. The duo was said to be retiring to bed at the time of the attack.

The brutal murder, which occurred at the couple’s home early yesterday morning just after midnight, shook the community. Lall, mere days before, had reportedly threatened to kill Ally.