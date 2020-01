Trial of trio over murder of Rubis accountant aborted -after witness overheard conversation

In the interest of justice, the trial of Linton Eastman, Clifton Gibson and Stancy Rodney for the murder of Rubis accountant Jason Cort, was yesterday aborted, owing to a conversation overheard by a witness in the matter.

When the case was called yesterday morning for commencement of the trial, it was reported to Justice Brassington Reynolds that a witness had overheard a conversation at the courthouse the day before.

This was reported to the judge and an inquiry was conducted.