Jagdeo wants to see all changes made to voters list using house to house data

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has declared that if his party cannot stop the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from using House-to-House registration data to update the voters list they must be given an opportunity to verify every change made.

“Nobody at GECOM should be making large scale changes to the RLE now that the statutory processes are over, but that is precisely what is happening. If we can’t stop these changes [we are saying] that all of the political parties must get a list of all the changes made so we can verify those changes when the OLE (Official List of Electors) comes out”, Jagdeo told reporters at his weekly press conference yesterday.

Claiming that House-to-House registration was an attempt to tamper with votes, Jagdeo contended that the presence of international advisors and observers along with the enhanced vigilance of Opposition- nominated commissioners have narrowed the room “to tamper with the list.”