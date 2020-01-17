Warning issued on oil ‘boom-bust’ cycle

With global oil prices rising and falling as part of a continued “boom-bust” cycle, Guyana is being advised to embrace “observer’ status within the club of oil producers referred to as OPEC+.

“Get to know the other oil producers; get to know global oil management but try not to take (an oil production) quota,” international energy consultant Robert McNally told those gathered in the Education Lecture Theatre (ELT) of the University of Guyana yesterday.

McNally, author of Crude Volatility: The History and the Future of Boom-Bust Oil Prices, was invited to Guyana by ExxonMobil’s Centre for Local Business Develop-ment as the first speaker in their oil sector teaching series for Guyanese titled “Join the Conversation.”