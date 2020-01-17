The details are ‘just right’, Jamaican Olympian Asafa Powell says of his statue

(Jamaica Observer) The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, says it is moving forward with plans to unveil a statue of Jamaican Olympian Asafa Powell at the National Stadium in February .

Portfolio minister, Olivia Grange, recently received the all clear from Powell for the statue, which will join those of the other Olympians erected at Independence Park.

According to the ministry, the sprinter and his wife, Alyshia, signed off on the maquette during a recent call on Minister Grange.

The ministry said the Powells remarked that the sculptor got the details “just right.”

Grange said that the “sign-off by Asafa is an extremely important part of the process” which has included months of discussions and review of models between the sculptor, Basil Watson, and the athlete.

Having received the all clear, Grange said she will now move ahead with the unveiling on Sunday, February 9 at 4:00pm.

The ministry said the bronze statue — to the scale of one and quarter life size — is the last of four monuments in tribute to outstanding Jamaican sports stars that have been commissioned by the Ministry under the Jamaica 55 Legacy Programme.



The statues of Usain Bolt, Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce and Veronica Campbell Brown have been completed and installed.