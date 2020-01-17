Three killed in Trinidad: Was it real or fake police officers?

(Trinidad Express) Who shot and killed two brothers and their cousin in Wallerfield yesterday morning?

Police say the killings were carried out by two men dressed in tactical uniforms resembling that worn by police officers.

Relatives say the men were shot dead by police officers.

“I told them to their face, that we know it was them, that we don’t trust them, and they will not get away with doing what they did,” one relative told the Express at the scene of the shooting.

Jordan Archibald, 15, his brother Dimitri Cust, 19, and their cousin, Nyron Samuel, 24, are the victims.

Marlon Cust, the 28-year-old brother of the two teenagers, is warded in a critical condition at hospital.

At about 1.30am today, officers of the Arima Police Station were told of a shooting along Mauler Street, off Demerara Road, Arima.

They found four men in the living room of a house.

The officers called for backup, and officers of the Homicide Bureau and the Northern Division, under the supervisions of ACP Belfon and Snr Sup Paul, responded.

Witnesses say a white Nissan X-Trail had pulled up to the house.

Occupants of the vehicle, dressed in police uniform, with masks over their face, exited the SUV and opened fired at the victims.