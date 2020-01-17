(Trinidad Express) A day after his 43rd birthday, Julien Christopher Caleb was gunned down.
At about 8.10p.m. on Thursday, residents of Kingdom Avenue, Arima, heard gunshots.
Caleb was found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds on the roadway.
He died there.
Caleb was a barber in the Arima district.
However, police say that he was “well-known” to them, having been linked to multiple firearm and narcotics offences.
The killing took the homicide toll to 21.
For the same period in 2019, it was 22.
Trinidad barber gunned down
(Trinidad Express) A day after his 43rd birthday, Julien Christopher Caleb was gunned down.