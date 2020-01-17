Venezuelan migrants to get 6-month extension in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) National Security Minister Stuart Young has given the assurance that Venezuelan migrants who were given registration cards will receive “an automatic six-month extension” at the end of the expiry period.

The cards, which were distributed following the registration process which occurred from May to June, are nearing their expiry period.

They were initially valid for six months.

More than 16,000 Venezuelans were registered to work and live in Trinidad and Tobago.

“I have instructed that what we would like to do, and what we intend to do, is to grant the six-month extension. What we are working out right now is the methodology.

“So persons who were originally granted registration and provided cards under that registration process will be granted the six-month extension,” Young said at yesterday’s post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday.