GFF shortlists 60 for CONCACAF Men’s U20 Championships

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has shortlisted 60 local players to commence training at the National Training Centre, Providence, for the impending CONCACAF Men’s U20 Championships, which is slated to be hosted in Nicaragua from February 15th-23rd.
The shortlisted players will form the provisional local squad and will be whittled down ahead of the final selection for the championship. The players are Goalkeepers Sean Adonis, Ronaldo Blair, Simeon Hackette, Reon Jones and Tony Ogle; Defenders Junior Adams, Nicholai Andrews, Kerry Baker, Albert Campbell, Jeffrey Charles, Neville Cheong, Tyrone David, Joseph DeFreitas, Kenrick Dover, Rickford Emmanuel, Vivian Felix, Prince Ford, Shawn Gilbert, Omari Nkosi Glasgow, Corvin Griffith, Leon Hope, Anthony Ifill, Bevney Marks, Eric Moore and Eric Sampson; Midfielders Atua Austin, Ravon Bailey, Ronaldo Felix, Donell France, Jermaine Garrett, Dorwin George, Michael George, Jemar Harrigon, Joel Isaacs, Joseph Jeffrey, Keanu Lawrence, Joshua Liverpool, Akeemo Marks, Andrew Mayers, Nicholas MacArthur, Darron Niles, Devon Padmore, Threvon Pluck, Shannon Samnauth, Troni Semple, Osafa Simpson and William Vaughn Jagmohan; and Forwards Kadeem Agard, Sekou Agard, Dan Arthur, Kemule Batson, Kevin Charles, Javier George, Julius Hamilton, Hazlewood Hutson, Cleavon Murray, Jermain Padmore, Junior Ravi, Osafo Simpson and Shemar Welch.