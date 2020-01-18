Two remanded over wedding house murder

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with the murder of Rudendra Persaud, who was fatally struck in his head last Sunday morning while at his cousin’s wedding at Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara.

Errol Thapordeen called ‘Bowie’, 21, a carpenter and Travolta Mangal also known as ‘Troy’, a labourer both of Enterprise, ECD appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge and were remanded to prison until January 27th.

The police on Tuesday had issued a wanted bulletin for Thapordeen.

Stabroek News was told that both men turned themselves into the police on Wednesday.

Reports are that the attack occurred around 1 am. Persaud attempted to fend off the gang of men who allegedly invaded the wedding house and relieved several guests of their belongings.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) in an unconscious condition. He succumbed to his injuries around 5 pm. An autopsy showed that Persaud died as a result of a fractured skull.

Deon Marks, the dead man’s brother-in-law explained to this newspaper that the incident took place while Persaud was attending his cousin’s wedding.

According to Marks, a gang of about six men, who were armed with pieces of wood and cutlasses invaded the wedding house, where they relieved several guests of their belongings.

Among those robbed was a female cousin of Persaud.

“They were robbing people. Snatching chains and stuff. He (Persaud) tried to shield everybody from being attacked,” Marks had said.

During the process, he said Persaud was struck in his head with a piece of wood.