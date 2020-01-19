Ali plugs plan to fight crime

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) presidential candidate Irfaan Ali yesterday declared that the policies outlined in his party’s manifesto were conceptualised to take Guyana into the future and he highlighted plans to fight crime.

At a rally at Damon Square, Anna Regina, Region Two, Ali shared the party’s plans to thousands of supporters as he appealed for votes to return the PPP/C to power at the March 2 general and regional elections. Much of the promises he spoke about were made in previous manifestos and were about issues that the PPP/C failed to address while in government from 1992 to 2015.

“…We built this country and we did it without oil and gas. [We] lead by vision, commitment, ideas and understanding of what is good for Guyana and that comes from listening to you and understanding your needs. The future we talk about is the future for every single Guyanese. Our message is one that is just and one that puts Guyana first,” a fired-up Ali, who is facing 19 criminal fraud charges, told the crowd.