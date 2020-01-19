New rice variety, buoyant Venezuela market seen as key drivers for bumper production

Favourable markets, seed treatments, improved agronomy and a higher-yielding rice variety are some of the factors that contributed positively to 2019’s rice production record for the country.

Crop production for 2019 had seemed bleak with the number of challenges the industry faced but statistics shared by the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) showed that last year’s production is the second highest on record, with 1,049,874 metric tonnes (mt) of paddy produced.

A statement last week from the GRDB on the rice production for 2019 showed that production fell short of the 2015 record production of 1,058,128 mt by just 8,254 tonnes. The 2015 production is the highest to date.