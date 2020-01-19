Nigel’s Supermarket building for sale

The building which houses Nigel’s Supermarket on Robb and Light streets is currently up for sale.

A source close to the owner of the supermarket confirmed that the building is being sold and told Stabroek News that “there’s a time to buy and a time to sell” when contacted. The source said that he could not give further details about the reason the building was being sold at this point in time but at a later date such information could be accessible. The building was advertised for sale in yesterday’s Guyana Chronicle.

In 2016, then owner of the supermarket, Nigel Johnson, had told Stabroek News that he was in it for the long haul. At the time, the supermarket had scaled down operations and was engaged in restructuring. In 2018, the supermarket underwent more developments and opened under a new name and was leased to a new owner.

Nigel’s Supermarket set the standard in local supermarkets here when the establishment opened over two decades ago but has fallen on hard times.

Though the building is for sale, the supermarket is not yet closed. When the Sunday Stabroek visited the location yesterday, the supermarket was open but there were few shoppers and the once fully stocked shelves were half empty. This is reportedly because the supermarket is currently working on a smaller scale with its supplies.

The source said that after the building is sold, it would be the end for the supermarket, once again referring to his earlier statement about there being a time for everything. “It is something you just can’t avoid,” he added.