Dear Editor,

I refer to an article on page 3 of Stabroek News of Monday 13th January, 2020 captioned ‘Jagdeo flays Granger for `dictatorial tendencies’ – at Albion Rally’ paragraph 6, and I quote “he then asked the crowd `Do we want another low energy president in this country’ and they responded, `No’ following which Jagdeo hailed the PPP/C presidential candidate Irfaan Ali saying that despite his size, he has a tonne of energy. `That’s what we need, we don’t need a president who is aloof. Even his own supporters he will not stop to take a picture with them, he is coming around now because of elections,’ Jagdeo said in reference to Granger”.

It is very, very unfortunate that the leader of a political party sees it fit to make such a comment regarding a presidential candidate who is a serving President. The world over we have had Presidents, Opposition Leaders and Presidential Candidates, also Prime Ministers and Prime Ministerial Candidates, who for some reason or illness at some time or the other, do not enjoy the best of health. The same can be said about other senior officials, also the ordinary citizen. Mr. Jagdeo is getting more and more desperate, I am not surprised by his utterances.

This nation has grown accustomed to hearing similar statements emanating from him. While Mr. Granger may not be the strongest of the Presidential Candidates, he is by a long way the most honest, and his level of integrity is second to none. The same can be said about his running mate and Prime Ministerial Candidate Mr. Ramjattan and that is the reason we all must stand right behind them, one must never trade honesty and integrity for physical strength.

Yours faithfully,

Archie W. Cordis

Former AFC Councillor