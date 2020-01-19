Northern Rangers, GFC in semis showdown

Defending champion Northern Rangers will oppose Georgetown Football Club (GFC), while Fruta Conquerors U20 will engage Pouderoyen this evening in the semifinal round of the Turbo Energy Drink Knockout Football Championship at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The Northern Rangers and GFC encounter will headline the match-day at 21:00hrs. Northern Rangers earned their place in the semi-final section after defeating Riddim Squad 2-0 on penalty kicks, after regulation and extra time ended scoreless in a bruising affair.

They will need an improved performance from the likes of Damion Williams, Nigel Denny and Tevin Fowler, if they are to secure their second consecutive final’s appearance.