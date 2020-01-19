Shariff, Raghunauth lead National U12 chess c/ships

Mae’s students Omar Shariff and Arysh Raghunauth lead the point’s standings with the maximum four points after four rounds of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) Choco Moo National Under 12 chess championships yesterday at the School of the Nations.

The tournament, which has attracted some 37 players including nine females from Marian Academy, Mae’s Under 12, New Guyana School, School of the Nations and the Tuschen Deaf Academy, was watched by a number of interested parents and relatives.

Former President of Guyana Samuel Hinds, was also there to see his grandson Marcus Hinds in action.