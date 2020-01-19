Solution-focused brief therapy

It’s not uncommon to feel as though we are overburdened with problems, be it work or family related. We all reach a point where we feel like breaking and as though we are unable to find solutions. The pressure builds up and we begin to feel hopeless, helpless and utterly frustrated.

If we are able to see a psychologist, out of all of the therapeutic approaches, they might suggest SFBT.

As the name suggests, the point of this type of therapy is to get the client to focus on solutions as opposed to their problems. This approach suggests that when clients articulate their solutions, they tend to see their original problem in a different light. Psychologists who employ this technique will focus on their client’s non-problematic behaviour, personal strengths and competencies.

SFBT focuses on goal-setting as a key factor for progress. The therapist will likely ask you about whether you have goals and ask you to list them in order of priority. Writing down our goals allows us to visualise them and place them in order of importance. We can therefore set short, medium and long terms goals.

We are also reminded that when setting goals, we should be realistic about them based on our individual needs and resources.

SFBT can be used for a variety of issues ranging from family and relationship problems to substance use and addiction, to name a few. It is useful because aside from allowing one to move forward by setting goals, it is a short term therapy with the aim of finding quick and effective solutions.

Irrespective of whatever problems the client might be presenting with, the psychologist is the guiding force and teaches ways in which their clients can identify with their strengths and abilities to promote change and find solutions.

After a while, the client can become their own “psychologist“ as they will have found ways of managing on their own. Getting there though isn’t always easy. Regardless of the type of therapy the psychologist chooses to employ, the client must first accept that they are overcome with a problem and be willing to help themselves. Recognition of a problem therefore makes it easier for the therapist to guide us.

If you have been feeling strained lately, make a list of all your burdens and on your own, tell yourself that stress will only be relieved once you are able to find solutions to your problems. Writing down your problems makes it easier for you to visualise what you’re dealing with and to also find solutions that are effective and realistic.