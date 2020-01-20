PPP/C plans to revive specialty hospital project

The resuscitation of the controversial specialty hospital project is one of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) strategies to boost the local healthcare sector should it win the March 2 elections, former Minister of Culture Dr Frank Anthony has said.

Speaking at the party’s Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast rally on Saturday, Anthony bemoaned what he said was the tremendous suffering of the health sector and charged that little has been done by the David Granger-led APNU+AFC government to transform it. He claimed that medication and critical drugs have been in short supply at hospitals across the region.

“Look at what is happening in [the] health sector, there are long waits for medical care. Lack of drugs and medicine; families are helpless. Is this the kind of health care system that we want? We must all say enough is enough,” Anthony said to loud applause. According to him, should the PPP/C return to government, specialty care would be available at hospitals across the country and persons would not have to travel to foreign countries and to Georgetown to access such care. Prior to 2015, the PPP/C had been in power for 23 years and poor health care had been a major issue over those years.