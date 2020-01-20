Shuman warns against gov’t, PPP/C’s muzzling of Indigenous voice

The Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) launched its campaign for the March 2 general and regional elections on Saturday with its leader and presidential candidate Lenox Shuman saying it is time that Indigenous people have a voice in decision-making as he argued that the two major parties, PPP/C and APNU+AFC, have consistently muzzled Indigenous voices.

At the launch at his hometown, Pakuri Village, Shuman outlined issues that the party will be campaigning on including ensuring that Guyanese do not starve and have proper housing, renegotiation of oil contracts, reducing deforestation and prohibiting river mining, fighting against corruption, and free healthcare and education, among others.

He argued that over half a century of governance, the two major parties have failed to significantly improve the lives of Guyanese.