Video: Three charged with assaulting St Agnes teacher

Three persons were yesterday charged with assaulting a teacher of St Agnes Primary in an incident that stemmed from a fight involving two pupils and the teacher was also charged with assaulting one of the trio.

The videotaped assault on the teacher has been circulated widely on social media and has triggered public outrage and calls for the Ministry of Education to do more to protect educators in schools.

A large crowd of teachers dressed in black and white to show solidarity with the teacher gathered outside of the courtroom of Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus yesterday.

It is alleged that Sherwin Dalrymple on January 15th at St. Agnes Primary School, at Church and Thomas streets, provoked the teacher, Tiffani Hinds with intent to provoke or annoy her. It was also alleged that he assaulted Hinds on the same day at the same location.

Dalrymple’s wife, Soyini Gardner was also charged. It is alleged that on January 15th at St Agnes Primary School, she unlawfully assaulted Hinds, so as to cause her actual bodily harm. She was additionally charged with unlawfully and maliciously damaging an acrylic denture, valued $12,000, property of Hinds.

It was also alleged that on the same date and at the location as mentioned in the charges against Dalrymple and Gardner, that, Kandace Peters unlawfully and maliciously damaged a dress valued $6,500, property of Hinds. Peters was also charged with unlawfully assaulting Hinds. Peters is related to one of the children involved in the fight.

Hinds, a first grade teacher was also charged. The charge against her stated that on January 15th, at St. Agnes Primary School, she assaulted Gardner. Hinds was also charged with provoking Gardner with intent to provoke or annoy her.

The four all denied the allegations against them.

The police prosecutor, Quinn Harris, objected to the three persons accused of assaulting the teacher being released on bail. He said that this is not the first assault on a teacher to occur recently. While information relating to the charges was not disclosed in court, the prosecutor said that the parents entered the school compound with a motive on the day of the assault. He added that the teacher was assaulted at her workplace and that children were present at the scene. He also said that the video footage shows the trio assaulting the teacher and the damage to the woman’s clothes is clearly shown.

Dalrymple, Gardner and Peters were represented by attorney-at-law Latchmie Rahamat. In her application for bail she reminded the magistrate that her clients had been released from police custody on their own recognisance, therefore if granted bail, they would continue making appearances at the court. She also denied that her clients had intentions of assaulting the teacher on the day in question.

The Magistrate released each of the four on bail and told them to return to court on February 10th.

Dalrymple, Hinds and Peters were released on $10,000 bail on each charge against them. Gardner was placed on a total of $50,000 bail: $40,000 for the assault charge and $10,000 for the damage to property charge.

According to information, the altercation occurred after the parents of one of the children in the fight and the child’s aunt went to the school for a meeting with the parents of the other child.