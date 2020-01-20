Three parties ‘joinder’ of lists seen as positive

The decision by three new political parties to join their Lists of Candidates for the March 2 elections, in the hope of denying the next government an absolute majority in the National Assembly, has surprised many in the political establishment.

“It is something I really want to take a look at because quite frankly, I was totally unaware of this kind of joinder. I had read that law a long, long time ago very comprehensively but it didn’t dawn on me that that could be done. Like so many things about the law, you are surprised to know these things are in there,” APNU+AFC prime ministerial candidate Khemraj Ramjattan told Stabroek News in an invited comment on Saturday.

A New and United Guyana (ANUG), the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and The New Movement (TNM) have agreed, based on Section 22 of the Representation of the People Act, to apply for a “joinder” of their lists of candidates so that the votes they secure at the March 2 general and regional elections could be counted collectively and improve their chances of securing parliamentary and regional seats.