Couchman is national U12 chess champ

Arysh Ragunauth was crestfallen. He had led the Guyana Chess Federation’s Choco Moo National U12 championships from the first round on the first day Saturday.

It seemed as if the nine-year-old Mae’s student was all set to be crowned national champion.

He led his nearest rival Kyle Couchman of Marian Academy by one point but had to play Couchman in the final round. A draw would suffice. He offered his opponent Couchman a draw. The offer was rejected. It was all or nothing.

Going into the end game against Couchman, Raghunauth knew that he was in trouble. He appeared agitated before making his moves a sure sign that the pressure of the moment and his position was getting to him.

Of the game itself, Raghuanuth was two pawns down and his King was in a vulnerable position. He lost.

Kyle Couchman won the game and with it the National U12 Chess championships.

Judging by his appearance when he received his second place prize from former First Lady, Yvonne Hinds, Raghunauth, who celebrates his birthday today, will not be happy with the gift he receives since the National Chess Championships would have been the perfect birthday gift for him.

He, however had to settle for second while the diminutive Nicholas Zheng placed third.

Omar Shariff, who was joint leader with Raghunauth after day one, won the U10 category with fellow Mae’s student Mahir Rajkumar second and Jacob Mc Donald of School of the Nations, third.

Six year old Aquilani Swaminadha of School of the Nations, won the Under Eight category with Jibril Alli of Mae’s second and Alek Ubaldo-Singh of Marian Academy third.

Isabella Rodrodrigues of Marian Academy was adjudged the best female player while the Arbiter’s prize went to Micaiah Enoe of Marian Academy.

The best up and coming player was Marian Academy’s Marcus Hinds.

Following the completion of the tournament, remarks were made by Yolander Persaud, a member of FIDE’s Ethics Committee and Tournament Director Nellisha Johnson.