Cuban specialists say President in good health – MoTP

Cuban medical specialists have confirmed that President David Granger’s medical examination shows that he has improved to the satisfaction of his doctors and that he is in good health, according to a statement today from the Ministry of the Presidency.

The specialists said that the President responded very well to the treatment at CIMEQ in Cuba and that the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma remains in remission.

The President arrived in Havana on January 18, 2020 to undergo a scheduled medical evaluation which was completed yesterday.

President Granger will depart Havana today.