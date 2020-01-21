First LGBTQ-friendly church launched

Guyana’s first “Open and Affirming” Church, was launched two weeks ago under the title “Hope of Christ Anglican Church The United Anglo-Catholic Church.”

An Open and Affirming Church is one which affirms the full inclusion of persons who fall under the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) community into the church’s life and ministry. Open and affirming churches have reportedly been in existence since 1985.

According to one of the founding members of the church, Dillon Mohamed, the idea to establish such an organisation in Guyana came about during the 2019 LGBT Pride Parade in Georgetown. Mohamed said that while at the parade he noticed, now pastor of the church, Marvin Livan, with a group within the pride march and they had the banner “LGBTQ Christians”. He noted that it caught his attention as he has always been active in the church and after coming out to his family in 2018, he was asked to step down from the leadership positions he held in the church where he was a member. “It was very difficult to try and bridge the gap because all I’ve been taught is that you can’t be both, you can either be Christian or LGBTQ”, he said.