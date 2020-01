Four persons have been arrested following a brutal attack carried out on a pensioner and his family by persons who claimed that the pensioner’s son had stolen from them.

As a result of the beating on Sunday morning, the pensioner 72-year-old Deochand Ramsai of 109 Strathspey, East Coast Demerara, is currently hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit.

Ramsai, Stabroek News was told is bleeding in his brain and suffered fractured ribs.