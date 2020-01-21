Herstelling pedestrian killed in accident

A pedestrian of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was killed on the Eccles Public Road by a drunk driver during the wee hours of yesterday morning and the driver is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The dead man has been identified as 27-year-old Ryan Hirman of 64 Herstelling, EBD. An autopsy gave his cause of death as multiple injuries consistent with a motor vehicular accident. He was pronounced dead on arrival the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

Regional Commander of Region 4 subdivision ‘B’ Kurleigh Simon told Stabroek News that at around 00.45 am, Hirman was struck down as he was crossing the road.