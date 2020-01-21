Hicken to do survey of Venezuelan migrant population – Felix

Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix yesterday said that Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken will be tasked with doing an assessment of the Venezuelan migrant population in Regions 1, 7, 8 and 9

Felix and Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Kester Craig yesterday told Stabroek News that they had sought assistance from the police force hence the assigning of Hicken and Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaksh to their operations.

In an invited comment yesterday, both Craig and Felix told Stabroek News that their requests were made to Commissioner of Police Leslie James.