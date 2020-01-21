Ministry signs power deal with Giftland

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson yesterday stated that a contract for power purchase from the Giftland Mall has been signed and in a matter of weeks the company will be able to begin supplying power to the electricity grid.

Following a sod-turning exercise on Monday at the CARICOM Secretariat, the minister made the revelation to members of the media.

For a number of years, Giftland Mall had offered power to alleviate the shortages which residents of the lower East Coast were experiencing.