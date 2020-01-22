Badal promises doubling of old age pension

Change Guyana Presidential Candidate Robert Badal is promising to double the old age pension from $20,500 to $41,000 on his first day in office, and to implement a US$5 royalty on every tonne of bauxite shipped from Guyana if his party wins the coming election on 2nd March 2020.

The presidential hopeful also promised to ensure that local content legislation is passed within three months of being elected to office, a component of which will be the requirement that all foreign firms operating in the oil and its satellite sectors train Guyanese who will eventually be able to operate in all of these areas.

Meanwhile, the party’s former presidential candidate, Nigel Hinds, said that Change Guyana plans to pursue a development trajectory which also considers, and addresses the issues which have stifled social cohesion for decades.