GECOM ousts Shuman from elections over dual citizenship

Indigenous rights activist and presidential candidate for the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) Lenox Shuman has been struck off the List of Candidates for the March 2, 2020 elections after the seven-member Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) concluded that he still held Canadian citizenship on Nomination Day.

Though he had indicated his desire to renounce his citizenship and told reporters on Nomination Day that the issue was settled, the commission found that Shuman was still a Canadian citizen at the time.

“If someone had not made a proper, correct and authentic declaration and at the time of the date of that declaration was in default then the person was not eligible to be on the Lists…if one is to apply to be on a Candidates list and that application requires a declaration I would assume that at the time of that declaration you have to be in compliance,” government-nominated commissioner Vincent Alexander told reporters yesterday.