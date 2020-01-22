Parent, teacher charged over Winfer Gardens altercation

For the second day running, teachers gathered outside of the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court in solidarity with one of their number who was charged with assault following an incident at Winfer Gardens Primary that also saw a parent facing a similar count.

The parent, Charmain Mendonca and the teacher, Yolanda Jackson appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty today, following an altercation at the school.

It is alleged that Mendonca unlawfully wounded the teacher on November 27th, 2019 at the Winfer Gardens Primary. Meanwhile, Jackson, was charged with assaulting Mendonca so as to cause her actual bodily harm on the same date and at the same location.

Mendonca and Jackson pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on bail. Mendonca was granted $30,000 bail, while Jackson was released on $20,000 bail. They were advised to make their next appearance at the City Court on the 29th January, 2020.

According to information provided by the Police Prosecutor, Delon Sullivan, Jackson was approached by Mendonca while at her work place. Mendonca claimed that Jackson had been hitting her child. When Jackson denied the claims, Mendonca proceeded to assault the teacher. Jackson was hit on the forehead with a chalkboard eraser and suffered lacerations from the blow. She also sustained multiple abrasions to the neck and wrist. He also stated that Mendonca had abrasions to the left arm as a result of the assault.

After the matter was called and outside of the court, Mendonca spoke out against teachers abusing children and not being charged. Mendonca said that for decades the children’s voices have been unheard. “Our children have been pushed aside, ignored… no one has taken the time out to listen to our children[’s] cry for help against victimisation, abuse and bullying meted out to them by our teachers at our schools”, she told reporters. She also appealed to parents to encourage their children to speak out about the treatment they receive at school and also asked that the teachers have regard for the children’s psychological and emotional wellbeing.

On Tuesday, a teacher from the St Agnes Primary and three adults were charged were charged with assault following an incident at the school.