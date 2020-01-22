Sophia man says assailant planted ganja on him

A 37-year-old man who claimed that someone placed a small parcel of cannabis in his pants pocket while exiting a boat at the Bartica Stelling was granted bail yesterday after he denied the charge that was read to him at a city court.

Desmond Rigby appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court Three.

He denied the charge which alleged that on January 20th, 2019, at the Bartica Police Station, Rigby had 22 grammes of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.