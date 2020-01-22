Strathspey beating victim succumbs to injuries

The Strathspey septuagenarian, who was brutally beaten during an attack on his family on Sunday morning by a businessman and his relatives yesterday succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The 72-year-old Deochand Ramsahoye of 109 Strathspey, East Coast Demerara, died while he was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Male Surgical Ward. Police said the man succumbed at around 1.30 am yesterday.

Police Commander of Region 4 Sub-division ‘C’, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor, told Stabroek News that the four persons who they suspect to have committed the act remain in custody. He explained that investigators are close to wrapping up their investigation and would be seeking legal advice.