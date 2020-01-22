We should be very concerned about waste water from oil operations

Dear Editor,

In a recent conversation with an industry expert we discussed some key aspects of the offshore drilling operations which have not been clearly expressed in public by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This had to do with the production of brine or produced water and the process for its proper disposal. This is an important element that should be a key part of an environmental impact assessment (EIA). For example the Payara EIA volume III from August 2019 submitted by Esso only mentions brine twice in the 588-page document and states that this material will be treated onshore and the residual non-hazardous waste should be disposed of in an approved landfill. This is very concerning given the poor track record of waste management in Guyana. If untreated brine is disposed of via landfills the environmental damage done to the soil will render it useless for a very extensive period of time and it will also expose the soil to erosion. The document also mentions produced water nineteen times and speaks of its discharge. However, the EIA does not outline in detail the proper disposal and management of this byproduct. Also it should be noted that the dumping of brine on the sea floor has been proven to be detrimental to marine life.

Hopefully there is a review process that allows for the monitoring and verification of the agreed to disposal of the drilling byproducts. I mention this important element due to the recent earthquakes overseas which were the result of the injection method for the disposal of produced water and we know the detrimental impact an offshore earthquake can have on the coastline as seen in other parts of the world. As a country whose coastline is below sea level, Guyana may be risking too much in pursuit of its energy needs via this method. Without an extraction or disposal alternative, wave energy would be a safer, more predictable and environmentally friendly use of the offshore.

It is clear that the capabilities of the EPA and the Oil Sector have to be continually developed to a point where the local knowledge base of the Sector is self-sufficient and the use of the University of Guyana as the means to this end is essential. In the interim there will continue to be a need for industry experts who we should extensively leverage to prevent any unnecessary risk exposure. As part of the renegotiation process with oil sector suppliers such as Exxon we should include a request for such support from both their internal industry knowledge base and established industry experts in academia.

Yours faithfully,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana (CRG)