Foreign players dominate GFF’s U20 women’s shortlist

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] has selected a provisional squad of 47 players to prepare for the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s U20 Championship in the Dominican Republic from February 22nd-March 8th.

Some 38 foreign born or based players are included in the shortlist.

This was revealed following a press release from the federation. According to the correspondence, Head-coach of the women’s programme, Dr. Ivan Joseph, has been conducting sessions in Toronto, Canada, for the overseas contingent, while Assistant-coach Akilah Castello has been managing the locally based individuals.