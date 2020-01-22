Guyana to host CARIFTA boxing c/ships April

After more than two decades, the CARIFTA Boxing Championship is set for a comeback and Guyana is scheduled to play host.

According to President of the Guyana Boxing Association, (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, the Youth and Junior event which was last staged in 1998, is scheduled for a return here from April 11-13.

Ninvalle, who is the brains behind the highly successful Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors tournament, also noted that so far associations from the Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Dominica have signaled their intentions to support the initiative.